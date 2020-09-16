AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 9/16: Miro and Kip Sabian speak, FTR vs. Jurassic Express, Hangman Page vs. Kaz, Jericho & Hager vs. Private Party

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

AEW Dark Results

Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood

Penelope Ford defeated Dani Jordyn

Brian Cage defeated Megabyte Ronni

Santana & Ortiz defeated Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison

Will Hobbs defeated Jessy Sorensen

Diamanté & Ivelisse defeated Skyler Moore & Raché Chanel

Colt Cabana defeated QT Marshall

Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/SYMlAvHDEt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2020

NWA World Women’s Championship Defended on Dynamite

After losing to Hikaru Shida in a Champion vs. Champion match at AEW All Out, Thunder Rosa returns to Dynamite to defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Ivelisse. Ivelisse is coming off a string of Tag Team victories, including winning the Inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup. Her only singles match in AEW to resulted in a loss to her eventual tag partner, Diamante.

TONIGHT on Dynamite, the @NWA World Women's Championship is on the line as the challenger @RealIvelisse steps up to the champion @thunderrosa22! Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/veKglVSMf8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 16, 2020

FTR vs. Jurassic Express, Title Shot on the Line

FTR will face Jurrasic Express in a non-title match, but if Jurrasic Express wins they will receive a future title shot. FTR will be looking for revenge after Jurrasic Express ruined their championship celebration last week on Dynamite.

Miro Appears with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

Last week saw the AEW debut of Miro (f/k/a Rusev) as Kip Sabian’s best man. They’ll appear with Penelope Ford tonight and address the AEW audience.

Dynamite Matches and Segments

MJF will be in action

Lance Archer interviewed

Miro and Kip Sabian will speak

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party

Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz – Parking Lot Fight

FTR vs. Jurassic Express – Non-Title Match, if Jurassic Express wins they receive a title shot

Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s World Championship

Final Thoughts

I am a BIG Miro fan and very excited about him joining AEW. I have some concerns about him coming in with Kip Sabian and participating in a wedding storyline, but hopefully he’ll be able to elevate it and everyone involved. He has all of the tools to be a top guy, and I’m looking forward to this run!

Thunder Rosa defending the NWA World Women’s Championship on AEW is great, though I’m not sure how they landed on Ivelisse as the challenger as she doesn’t have any AEW wins under her belt and I don’t recall her doing any work with NWA. I think having something for the women on the roster to challenge for is a good idea and will be interested to see if they treat the NWA Title like they would a mid-card championship. Either way, Thunder Rosa is a great talent and is a great addition to the women’s roster.

The match I’m most anticipating is the FTR vs. Jurassic Express. FTR is looking to avenge their championship party, where the antics of Jurrassic Express rudely prevented them and Tully Blanchard from enjoying some cake with their friends. Truly despicable behavior. I hope that FTR makes them regret the way they behaved.

