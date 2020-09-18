FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Parking Lot Brawl on Dynamite, Raw Underground with Braun, G1, ROH, Priest-Thatcher, Al Snow book review (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from the VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They open with some conversation about the latest in New Japan including a curious pick many are making for the G1 Climax winner, then move on to a review of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and a comparison of the two shows this week. Then Todd reviews the return of ROH with first-run content on TV with their Pure Title. From there, reviews of top happenings on Smackdown and Raw, plus coverage of last weekend’s UFC and Bellator events, plus a preview of this weekend’s fights. And finally, an in-depth review of Al Snow’s biography that came out last year full of wild and funny behind the scenes stories about his decades in pro wrestling.

