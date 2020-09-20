FREE PODCAST 9/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-20-15) Post-PPV call-in show after WWE Night of Champions including Sting, Seth, Ambrose, Charlotte, Jericho, New Day (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the September 20, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. It’s the WWE Night of Champions PPV post-game show with PWTorch’s Greg Parks and James Caldwell along with live callers. They discuss John Cena vs. Seth Rollins, Seth vs. Sting, Charlotte vs. Nikki Bella, plus Chris Jericho, New Day, Stardust (Cody), Rusev (Miro), and more.

