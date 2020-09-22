VIP AUDIO 9/21 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Braun vs. Dabba-Kato at Raw Underground, Retribution officially added to roster, Drew-Orton angle to hype Clash, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Retribution’s first official match against Hurt Business, Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton hype, Asuka-Zelina Vega hype, Street Profits-Andrade & Angel Garza build, R-Truth at the beach with a shark, Bianca Belair’s workout vignette, and more.

