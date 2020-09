SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss Smackdown with callers and emails including Roman Reigns putting Jey Uso in his place on eve of Clash, Alexa Bliss’s “Fiend-induced” trance, Matt Riddle loses clean to King Corbin, and more final Clash hype.

