FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Reigns-Uso, Takeover, Drew-Orton, WWE Women’s Division, Upcoming Draft, ROH, Impact (121 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and where they go from here, preview NXT Takeover, the future of Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton feud, WWE Women’s Division post-draft, other potential key talent moves, ROH Pure Tournament, Impact’s use of new stars, Chris Jericho-MJF, Kenny Omega’s character, COVID outbreaks, and more.

