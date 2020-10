SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler break down week three of the Pure Wrestling Tournament. They also preview next week’s two matches. The Voice of ROH, Ian Riccaboni, joins the show to talk about the ROH bubble, the direction ROH is going in, and what he thinks the immediate future of Ring of Honor will look like.

