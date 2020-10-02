News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to Dynamite as it happened, discuss Impact, Retribution, Reigns as heel, more (74 min)

October 2, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this show by WATCHING Dynamite. That’s right, they recorded during the second hour of Dynamite and reacted to some aspects of the show AS THEY HAPPENED. They took a lot of listener emails on AEW and Impact topics. Oh, and they talked about Retribution as well, and Roman Reigns as a heel in WWE. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020