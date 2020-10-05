10/5 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 9: Fann’s report on White vs. Cobb, Okada vs. Suzuki, Ibushi vs. Ospreay, Takagi vs. Takahashi, Taichi vs. Ishii

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

G1 CLIMAX 30: DAY 9 REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2020

KAGAWA, JAPAN

AIRED ON NJPW WORLD STREAMING SERVICE

REPORT BY RICH FANN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) YUYA UEMURA vs. GABRIEL KIDD

The show kicked off with a Young Lion battle between Uemura and Kidd, as the “C Block” continued. Both men opened with tests of the other’s strength and will via chain wrestling and old school lock ups. Unlike a few days ago where Uemura dragged Kidd back to center of ring and given a more high angle variant of his Boston Crab, Uemura dropped his fellow trainee with an awesome double arm suplex – and then the Boston Crab for the win.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura by submission (Boston Crab) in 7:35 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Uemura and Kidd have been gold with each meeting and this time was no different. Really liked the suplex and the transition to the crab late in the match. As the tour has continued, you can see the confidence of all of the Lions has grown – and the crowd loved them.)

(2) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI – Block A match

This next match was a battle of a severely outclassed Tokyo Pimp vs. the power and fury of Takagi. With that in mind, Yujiro behaved as one would in such a situation – cheated his butt off. From the start of the match, there wasn’t an angle that Takahashi wouldn’t use. The Bullet Club member bit Takagi, pulled his hair, and tried to avoid the power moves that Shingo is known for.

Takagi however, had his break point – which culminated when Shingo decided what was good for the Miami Shine goose was good enough for the Dragon gander – and bit Yujiro’s hand. Takahashi sensed the end was nigh and distracted the ref enough to get his pimp cane, but Shingo merely lariated it into the cosmos. The Pumping Bomber and Last of the Dragon made it academic and Shingo got the win.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi by pinfall (Last of the Dragon) in 13:38 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Yujiro did well in this match to my surprise. I assumed this would be a Shingo blitz, but Takahashi’s offense mixed with the cheating did a great job to break this up and stretch it out in a good way. I was also impressed by how much Yujiro – cared? Is that the right thing to say about a 10+ year vet? But alas, that was what I felt – both in his emotions, his selling and how much he poured into fighting Takagi. Shingo was his usually awesome self and his chances to be in the final night is maintained.)

(3) JEFF COBB vs. JAY WHITE – Block A match

White opened this match in a beg off position and spent the opening 2 minutes near ropes to avoid any offense of Cobb. Right when Cobb thought he would get some offense in, White dropped to the floor and let Gedo run interference. Cobb was not to be deterred however, and grabbed both men and gave them an 80s style double headbutt, which was hilarious to see in New Japan in 2020.

Back in the ring, White hit his Bladebuster – but Cobb’s power and strikes were too much. As White faded, Gedo again entered the fray, but his interference wasn’t enough as White received a Tour of the Islands and suffered his second loss of the G-1.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb by pinfall (Tour of the Islands) in 12:24 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Jay White and Jeff Cobb had great chemistry in this match. Cobb’s power and Jay’s cowardice – and skill – were on full display. Gedo’s interference was very ’80s like with the double headbutt spot and the like, and the ways that White’s offense was countered by Cobb into his power moves was quite fun. As it stands, Cobb is in a shout for the final night, and White is slowly losing his grip on what he thought was an assured place. Will King Switch respond in time?)

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. MINORU SUZUKI – Block A match

At the start of the match, commentators gave credit to Juice’s Blues Brothers look as the American had the Ace of the Universe locked in a test of strength. Juice took advantage and spent the next few minutes with shots to Tanahashi as both men acknowledged the other’s delightful hair.

At this point, Suzuki hit a great move – as Okada went for another Rainmaker attempt, Suzuki slipped behind and hopped onto Okada’s back. While he did so, he also placed his knees behind Okada’s, which collapsed Okada into a seated position for a sleeper.

Okada eventually escaped, and when Suzuki shot him to the ropes Okada countered with a roll for the surprise win. Suzuki was beside himself, and destroyed announce tables and guard rails every step back to the curtain. Okada celebrated briefly, staggered with a Young Lion and ascended to the main platform and departed.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada by pinfall (Roll up) in 14:10 (***1/2)

(Fann’s Analysis: This was a breezy version of the G-1 matches of year’s past between the two. I liked the way over the course of Okada’s Money Clip being the move du jour he altered his transition offense to account for it. This match was a nice change up, as Suzuki noticed that as well and wrestled Okada like he would a man that scouted his opponent’s changes and acted accordingly. The flash pin was a nice surprise. Going forward, with all the tape, etc. on his back I’m not sure if the Rainmaker makes it to the final, but it’s clear he’s going to be in the conversation.)

(5) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. TAICHI – Block A match

Five minutes into the match “Dead-Eyes Ishii” made an appearance and would have none of the taller Taichi’s kicks to the head and chest. Even a few minutes later in the match, near the ten minute mark or so, Taichi hit a flurry of strikes and pulled off his pants only to turn around to a now-standing Ishii ready to murder the Suzuki-gun artiste.

Late in the match, Ishii dropped Taichi with a backdrop and Taichi kicked out at one to the amazement of the crowd. At this point the crowd’s stomps and claps were in a frenzy as the two men went toe to toe. As Taichi prepared for another Axe Bomber, Ishii blocked, ate a jumping high kick, returned fire with his own kick and a sliding lariat all for a two count. Ishii then held Taichi up for a long time in the air before he dropped him with a brainbuster for the win.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall (Sheer Drop Brainbuster) in 18:48 (****)

(Fann’s Analysis: I loved this match. From the start, with Taichi’s refusal to leave the corner until the crowd acknowledged the moment, to the post match Rocky II-esque reach for one another as both competitors were on the ground and hated the other’s guts. Taichi’s loss also gives some of his fellow “six pointers” the opportunity to push past him.)

(6) KOTA IBUSHI vs. WILL OSPREAY – Block A match

Ospreay started the match as a complete jerk – instead of countering moves with moves, he instead walked on Ibushi’s back, ruffled Ibushi’s hair, etc. Ospreay even went so far as to do a Sasuke Special feint and smirk at Ibushi, only to be greeted by Ibushi attempts at a Kamigoye 4 minutes into the match.

Ospreay at this point began to engage more, and a top rope frankensteiner attempt resulted in Ospreay landing on his feet – a callback to a prior match last year, however there was a bit of a stumble and the camera didn’t get to catch the landing as amazing as the prior iteration. Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade, but Ibushi ducked and then hit his Last Ride for a long two count. Ospreay then went for an Oscutter, but Ibushi countered in mid air with a Bomaye, then hit the Kamigoye for the win.

Post match, Ibushi declared he would win the G-1 “and become god”. Alright then.

WINNER: Kota Ibushi by pinfall (Kamigoye) in 17:56 (****1/2)

(Fann’s Analysis: Ibushi’s grace post match, his grabbing of his ear and staggering about, his ferocity and fighting spirit were all on display. Ospreay and Ibushi have had matches before, but this one, both as heavyweights, both fighting to be the G-1 Block winner was quite amazing. Ospreay’s new jerkier persona (in ring mind) is still a work in progress, but his work in the ropes is never questioned. From here, Ibushi has set himself up to be the guy of Block A and it’ll be interesting to see if anyone can change that as we transition to the death march portion of the G-1.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS (8.0): The final few matches were the icing on a great “cake” that was Day 9 of the G-1. Okada being mid-card and having a breeze of a match was a nice change up, and the Ishii-Taichi and Ospreay-Ibushi you have two quality matches worthy of any of the best nights ever in G-1. Thus begins the next 5 straight days of G-1, hopefully the wrestlers will be able to brave the grind.

