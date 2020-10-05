WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 10/5: A Fiendish Invitation to the KO Show, Champs vs. Former Champs in Six-Man Tag, Potential Scenarios for Upcoming Draft

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER

ORLANDO, FL. AT THE THUNDERDOME IN THE AMWAY CENTER

OCTOBER 5, 2020

AIRS ON USA NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Top Three Developments from Last Week

Seth Rollins revealed a text chat on Murphy’s phone between he and Aalyah Mysterio, Rey’s daughter, causing further strife in the family. Aalyah insisted Murphy isn’t what “they said” he is. Later, Murphy defeated her brother Dominik. She insisted Dominik not hit him with the kendo stick and would eventually slap him.

After losing another Raw Women’s Championship match to Asuka, Zelina Vega was confronted by Andrade. Vega had walked out on managing he and Angel Garza several weeks ago. Andrade said he was the one that held the team together. She is nothing without him, and she blames him for everything. He then issued an open challenge, which was answered by Keith Lee. Keith beat Andrade in about two minutes. Here he is in a WWE exclusive:

WWE Drew McIntyre stood by WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair as well as legends Christian and Big Show in the opening segment. They assisted him in defeating Randy Orton the night before at Clash of Champions in an Ambulance Match to retain the championship. Orton interrupted and said things wouldn’t be over until he was WWE Champion. He said if Drew thought things were like “hell,” he hadn’t seen anything yet (you all see what he did there with “hell, right?”). Michaels, Flair, Christian, and Show were seen playing cards throughout the night. At the end of the show, after Drew defeated a returning Robert Roode to retain the championship, Orton attacked the legends with night visions on goggles on and the lights turned out in the room.

Items Advertised by WWE for Tonight

We head towards the draft, which will start this Friday on Smackdown and conclude next week on Raw. Simultaneously we head towards Hell in a Cell which takes place Sunday, October 25. This past Friday on Smackdown we learned that Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match. It’s expected that we’ll get another match from Raw. With Randy Orton talking about going through “hell” with Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions, it’s likely they will get the nod.

WWE does not have their official preview yet (1:00 p.m. EDT). They have advertised a few items in advance:

Kevin Owens invites Bray Wyatt to the Kevin Owens show.

Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits battle Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Kevin Owens Show: Guest Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens paid a visit to Smackdown this past Friday and invited Alexa Bliss on his Kevin Owens Show to find out what’s been going on with her regarding her involvement with the “Fiend” Bray Wyatt. He said she’s not the same person he met five years ago, to which Alexa agreed. She went so far as to suggest Kevin try to change, which he admits he’s been doing. He’s trying not to do the horrible things he once did to people. That said, she said she was terrified yet captivated to be in Bray’s presence. He could see right through her. When Kevin suggested she was brainwashed, she said she was and that her brain was washed of “all the lies.” He asked if he was here, to which she said yes, and he should “let him in” with a sinister look. The lights went out and Bray showed up in his Friend character and gave Kevin the mandible claw.

Later it was announced that Kevin will take on Bray in his Fiend character on Smackdown this coming Friday. Tonight, Bray has been invited to the Kevin Owens Show by Kevin himself. Last week, Kevin defeated Aleister Black via DQ when Black inadvertently hit the referee.

Frank’s Analysis: Bray is an interesting feud for Kevin, and something I supported in writing the Smackdown primer this past Friday. I hope it doesn’t do damage the way it did to Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan (in a way), or Braun Strowman. Alexa’s involvement has really grown on me, but as I’ve said I hope she pulls back on the happy-go-lucky social media stuff. I can’t help but wonder if Bray is getting drafted to Raw or Kevin is going to Smackdown. I’ll take a shot and say the latter, but I wouldn’t be surprised either way. If Bray gets drafted to Raw, I will assume Alexa does as well to keep their new partnership intact. Let’s not discount Black being involved here. Could he potentially align with the Fiend and do his dirty work?

Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

I talked about a lot of components of this match in the top three developments. There’s a bit of a different twist on things with the Street Profits being involved as well as Dolph Ziggler.

Last week, Ziggler for all intents and purposes petitioned for Robert Roode to get the title match against Drew McIntyre (even though it was an open challenge, but whatever). Ziggler has a history with Drew taggining with him throughout most of 2018 as well as challenging him for the WWE Championship earlier this year. Ziggler and Roode briefly held the Raw Tag Team Championship last year, which is currently held by the Street Profits. Let us not forget it was Drew that defeated Roode for the NXT Championship back at Takeover Brooklyn in 2017. Tonight, the Raw Tag Team Champions pair up with the WWE Champion to take on their likely challengers moving forward. Here’s Robert Roode after last week’s match with Drew:

Frank’s Analysis: We’re likely headed towards the Street Profits defending against Roode and Ziggler for the tag team titles. If so, I could see them beating the Profits for the titles and moving forward as the champions. I’m not saying that’s a great idea, but the Profits have had the titles for a while and Vince likes his makeshift teams such as Roode and Ziggler. We’re all certain about what will happen with Drew and Orton. My question is what consequences will Orton face attacking the legends last week and destroying property?

Other Match Results and Stories from Last Week

The Hurt Business (MVP, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) bullied people backstage and then MVP announced that Cedric Alexander was sent to “Hurt Business Boot Camp” after a slip-up the previous week. They then lost to Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews.

Natalya & Lana said they should be handed the Women’s Tag Team Championship. They then lost to Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, making their returns to Raw.

Aleister Black revealed he blames Kevin Owens for what happened to his eye. He said Kevin being such a family man reminds him of his father not being there for him.

R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match to retain or regain the 24/7 Championship.

They aired videos on Bianca Belair and Retribution.

Final Thoughts

Knowing the draft is coming Friday, it’s hard to get too invested in what they’re going to do tonight. As crazy as this sounds, I almost want to move the Hurt Business to Smackdown and move Bray Wyatt to Raw. You could start something with Bray and Aleister Black with Alexa Bliss on Raw. That gets the Hurt Business away from Ricochet, Crew, and co. Then again, they can move those guys as well. You could go down a rabbit hole trying to come up with scenarios. It was interesting to see A.J. Styles lose clean, and Kevin start something with Bray. We’ll see if that foreshadows any moves. We’ll definitely get more indications tonight, especially if we see people lose matches clean.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Questions and discussion are welcome! Thank you for reading.