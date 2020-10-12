10/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Draft Night Two, Mustafa Ali speaks about Retribution alliance, KO vs. Aleister, Seth’s farewell, Women’s Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 12, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with thunder sounds and then the Raw theme began to play as they showed the Thunderdome LED boards. Phillips introduced the show, touted that Thunderdome was built just for the fans, and it was night two of the WWE Draft.

-They went to Phillips,

They showed wrestlers drafted from Smackdown to Raw: Naomi, John Morrison, Miz, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and A.J. Styles. Phillips said there are over 30 wrestlers eligible to be drafted tonight during Raw. Phillips noted Raw gets three wrestlers for every two to Smackdown due to the difference in the length of the shows.

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance. Phillips noted he is eligible to be drafted tonight. They replayed Orton giving Drew McIntyre the RKO last week and pinning him in a tag match. They shifted to hyping their match at Hell in a Cell.

Orton said regardless of whether he gets moved to Smackdown or stays on Raw, one fact remains the same: In less than two weeks he’l be locked in a Cell with Drew and he’ll take the WWE Title from him. He said 2020 has been many things, but most of all the year of Drew in WWE. He said he didn’t know until later that Drew hadn’t been pinned in a WWE ring for nearly a year. He said that’s a sign of things to come. He stared into the camera and addressed Drew. He said he’s going to beat him in the Cell 1-2-3 and end his legacy and take his title. He said he’ll do it with the three most dangerous letters in pro wrestling (he said “sports entertainment,” but that’s not actually a thing): R-K-O.

Drew walked out to his music, staring back at Orton. He said he didn’t expect him to walk away after the RKO last week when he was lying there prone for a kick to the skull. He said that was a mistake, because he got back up. He said when he kicked him at the Clash, it was for all the people Orton has hurt before. He said when he kicks him at HIAC, all the pain and suffering he inflicted on Orton will be for him.

Drew said he made a promise last week that every single time they’re in the same building together, he was going to kick the crap out of him. “I wouldn’t want to break a promise, now would I, Randy?” he said. He entered the ring and took it to Orton. Orton rolled to the floor. When Drew went after him, Orton jumped him. Drew, though, reversed Orton into the barricade and then the ring post and finally the announce table. Orton rolled into the ring, the out of the ring and up the ramp as Drew smiled at him from the ring.

-The announcers hyped Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match later.

-They showed Stephanie McMahon backstage. She was handed a Draft card and she had a cartoonish interaction with a worker that made her seem like she was a light-hearted jokester down with the common people. [c]

-Stephanie walked up to the podium. She said the first overall draft by Raw is “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. “Ohh, this is a surprise,” she said before saying it. Smackdown retained Bayley. Raw kept Orton. Smackdown drafted The Street Profits. Raw retained Charlotte.

-Raw: Fiend, Orton, Charlotte Flair.

-Smackdown: Bayley, The Street Profits.

(1) ALEISTER BLACK vs. KEVIN OWENS – No DQ match

KO took it to Black at the start. They took turns countering each other’s moves. Black took the first sustained advantage at ringside. Owens reverse-whipped Black into the ringside barricade. He hit Black with a cannonball. Phillips noted both of them were eligible to be drafted tonight. A corner graphic hyped the women’s battle royal later. Owens set up a table at ringside. Black fought back to block a powerbomb. Owens stood on the barricade. Black grabbed him and threw him onto the announce table. They cut to a break. [c]

-Black was in control after the break. He dropped KO on a chair, then Brough more chairs into the ring. When Black went to knee strike KO, Owens blocked it with a chair, then DDT’d Black on a chair. (That should always end a match, by the way.) Black kicked out at two. Both were slow to get up. Owens set up a superplex. Black countered and drove KO onto two chairs set up next to each there below with a meteora. KO kicked out. Black grabbed the table at ringside and slid it into the ring, then set it up. Owens reversed at ringside and avoided a Black spin wheel kick. Black kicked the ringpost instead. KO then powerbombed Black through a table in the ring for the three count.

WINNER: Owens in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s kind of silly that going through a table, in WWE logic, hurts more than being DDT’d onto a chair, but such is their arbitrary reality. Good battle start to finish, and KO really needed a big win, although this seems to also establish Black as an upper-mid-carder. He’s good enough to claw back in a new setting, though, with a little work and time.)

-The showed Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke chatting. Phillips said Miz TV with them as guests was up next. [c]

-Phillips noted that Stephanie was the highest ranked female CMO according to Forbes magazine.

-Stephanie announced Raw drafted Braun Strowman. Smackdown drafted Daniel Bryan to stay on Smackdown. Raw selected Matt Riddle. Smackdown drafted Kevin Owens. Raw drafted Jeff Hardy.

-Raw: Fiend, Orton, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy.

-Smackdown: Bayley, The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens.

-Miz TV. Miz and John Morrison talked about Raw hitting the jackpot by drafting them to Raw. Miz said, “I guess you can call me the Face of USA.” Morrison used Seth’s “Great Good” line. Miz told him to watch out. Morrison said he got drafted to Smackdown, so who cares. Miz then introduced Brooke and Rose. Mandy joined Dana in flexing a bicep on the stage as they made their way to the ring. Miz took credit for moving Mandy to Raw. Mandy said it wasn’t generous, it was petty, because he wanted to separate her from Otis. “You’re ruining people’s lives,” she said. Miz said she has a new home, new hair, new music, and a new partner, so she should thank him. She said she’d rather slap him in the face.

Miz asked Brooke if she really trusts Mandy after Mandy kicked Sonya Deville to the curb when Otis entered the picture. Brooke said there’s no jealousy between them like Sonya had for Mandy. Miz said they claim they’re going for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but now they’re in a dual brand battle royal where the winner faces Asuka for the Women’s Title. Miz said that has to be awkward for them. Mandy said, “May the best woman win.”

Natalya’s music interrupted. Natalya walked out with Lana. Lana said she’s the winningest and savviest social media influencer out there. Lana said she has two ex-husbands and the ex-girlfriend. Natalya asked why no one wanted to interview them. Mandy said if they did less talking, maybe they could actually win a match. A brawl broke out with both teams. [c]

-Back from the break, Miz TV was still going on. Miz said he had a Plan B for the season premiere of Miz TV on Raw since his original guests got into a fight. He introduced John Morrison as his Plan B guest. Morrison said Plan B is better than Plan A. Morrison began talking about The Dirt Sheet debuting on Raw. Lars Sullivan’s music played and he walked out. Miz bailed out as Lars entered the ring. Morrison tried to blindside him, but Lars took him down and threw him hard into the corner, then clotheslined him. Phillips said he beat up Riddle, Hardy, and Miz last Friday on Smackdown. Miz stood and watched as Lars continued to beat up Morrison. Lars gave Morrison his Freak Accident one-arm slam.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who talked about the splitting of New Day because of the draft. They showed clips from Friday.

-Backstage, Adam Pearce orchestrated New Day and Street Profits backstage trading the belts. Xavier said, “That is the most logical solution.” Kofi asked, “Is it?” (Yes!) Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler interrupted. They made their case to get a title match. New Day taunted them and accepted the challenge. Montez Ford led a chant of “We Want the Smoke!”

-They showed Seth Rollins walking backstage, ready to give his farewell to Raw. [c]

-Stephanie announced New Day will defend their tag titles against Roode & Ziggler officially tonight. She announced Raw chose Retribution, led by Mustafa Ali. Smackdown drafted Lars Sullivan. Raw drafted to keep Keith Lee. (That’s the surprise of the night, to me.) Smackdown drafted King Corbin to say on Smackdown. Finally, Raw drafted Alexa Bliss.

-Raw: Fiend, Orton, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, Retribution, Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss.

-Smackdown: Bayley, The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Lars Sullivan, King Corbin.

[HOUR TWO]

-Seth made his ring entrance. He said Raw is losing a lot. He said he’s the purveyor of the greater good “and most glaringly, you are losing the greatest leader on the history of Monday Night Raw.” He asked if there is anyone who could fill the void he is leaving behind. He said it saddens him to say no. He said it won’t be Dominik or Rey Mysterio because they’ve also been drafted to Smackdown. He said it’s a sad moment for everyone at home. He was interrupted by Jeff Hardy. Phillis said he’s a new leader for the Raw locker room. Saxton said he’s more than qualified to step up and lead.

Hardy entered the ring. Seth laughed at him. He said he appreciates his enthusiasm, but he’s looking for a leader. “That is most certainly not you,” he said. “So get the hell out of my ring.” Hardy said with Seth being drafted to Smackdown, it’s more his ring than Seth’s now. Seth said he should be more concerned with is match this Friday against Lars. Seth dropped the mic. Phillips called that breaking news for Hardy. As Seth began to leave, A.J. Styles walked out.

Styles told Seth to keep walking past him because it was never Monday Night Rollins. As Styles walked to the ring, Seth grabbed Styles and said no one is going to fill his shoes. Hardy dove onto them at ringside. Hardy said before Seth leaves for Smackdown, he wants to prove to him that Raw is in good hands. He challenged them to a “Triple Threat tag team match next.”

-A Smackdown commercial hyped Braun vs. Reigns for the Universal Title. [c]

(2) JEFF HARDY vs. A.J. STYLES vs. SETH ROLLINS