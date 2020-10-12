FREE PODCAST 10/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC card headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes, preview upcoming card including Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, discuss Bellator, horror movies, more (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC card, headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes. They preview the upcoming UFC card, and discuss their anticipation of the main event between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. Rick and Robert also discuss the future of Bellator on CBS Sports Network. They close the show with a little talk about horror movies.

