FREE PODCAST 10/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown Post-Show w/Keller & LeClair: Season Premiere with analysis of Steph & Hunter, Reigns-Uso, Sasha-Bayley, New Day emotions, live callers (152 min)

October 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com. They discuss Smackdown’s “season premiere” with callers and emails including the order of wrestlers featured in the new opening theme for the new season, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the contract signing with Sasha Banks and Bayley, the emotions of The New Day’s farewell match and promo together, the return of Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, the Lars Sullivan push and the controversial baggage that comes with him, the short debut of The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan’s return, Seth Rollins on Smackdown, and more.

