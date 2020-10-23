10/21 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Ricochet vs. Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

REASONS TO WATCH…

Gran Metalik in singles action against Ricochet

(1) RICOCHET vs. GRAN METALIK (w/Lince Dorado)

Metalik went for a huracanrana early on, but Ricochet flipped through the move with a forward handspring. Metalik went for a quick roll-up but Ricochet kicked out at one. Metalik cartwheeled through an arm drag from Ricochet. More flipping ensued from both wrestlers, then finally a standoff.

Ricochet scoop slammed Metalik then dropped a quick elbow before covering for two. Metalik executed another hurricanrana, this time off the middle ropes, and was successful. He followed up with a drop kick to Ricochet, then pinned for a two-count. Metalik applied a chinlock.

The wrestlers got to their feet and Metalik hit a standard suplex then made another pin attempt with a two-count. Ricochet ducked a clothesline, then landed a springboard moonsault off the middle rope. Both men were slow to get up. Ricochet sidestepped the charging Metalik and hoisted him into a seated position on the top turnbuckle. Ricochet brought him down the hard way with a high-altitude hurricanrana of his own. He then hit Metalik with a standing shooting star press before covering for a two-count.

Ricochet wriggled out of a fireman’s carry, then blasted Metalik in the face with a right kick. He snapped Metalik to the canvas with a half nelson suplex. He hoisted Metalik onto his shoulders and dropped him into the Kickback. This was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: It’s refreshing to see any member of Lucha House Party in singles action, and Metalik really shines with an opponent such as Ricochet. Solid, fast-paced back-and-forth action. Dorado’s presence was inconsequential.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Reigns vs. Strowman from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Hell in a Cell

Replay of Asuka vs. Natalya from Raw

Replay of Bayley / Banks contract signing from Smackdown

Replay of Orton in-ring promo from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. ANGEL GARZA

The wrestlers exchanged holds and maneuvers evenly to start the match. Carrillo eventually used a springboard arm drag to send Garza out to the floor under the bottom rope. Carrillo went for a baseball slide to the outside, but Garza ducked. When Carrillo charged at Garza near the apron, Garza ducked and hoisted Carrillo with a back body drop that positioned Carrillo in a headstand on the apron, resting against the ropes. Garza superkicked the inverted Carrillo in the face. Garza removed his tear-away pants and we cut to break.

Garza had control after the break. Tom said that Garza is talented, but in the past his “romantic exploits” caused his head to be in the wrong place. Carrillo made a surprise roll-up pin for a two-count, then came back with a springboard kick to the face. Both men recovered slowly on the mat. The wrestlers exchanged blows briefly, then Carrillo took Garza down with a drop kick. Garza flipped Carrillo onto the apron, but Carrillo knocked Garza back with a forearm to the face. Carrillo climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a missile drop kick before pinning Garza for two.

Garza escaped from a torture rack position, but Carrillo quickly hit a springboard forearm strike. Carrillo pinned Garza for another two-count. Garza rolled up Carrillo but the ref ceased the count when he noticed Garza had a handful of Carrillo’s tights. Garza briefly argued with the ref, but soon superkicked Carrillo. With Carrillo stunned, Garza moved in and hit the Wing Clipper – this was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Angel Garza by pinfall in 8:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match felt clunkier than the first – less flow. Nothing too exciting.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.0

