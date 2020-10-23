10/23 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns revealing major stipulation for Hell in a Cell match against Jey Uso, Otis goes to court to keep MITB briefcase, KO Show with Bryan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the scoreboard in ThunderDome. Cole said, “Tonight we’re at WWE ThunderDome, an arena created just for you, the WWE Universe, offering a more captivating and immersive viewing experience than anything in the world.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Would everyone please send Vince McMahon a hand-written postcard thanking him for the ThunderDome, already! He clearly wants more appreciation for what he’s done for YOU!)

-Cole and Graves hyped the show including Roman Reigns revealing the “Tribal Consequences” at stake in their match at Hell in a Clel, plus “Law & Otis” with Otiz and Miz going to court. They played the “People’s Court” theme song in the background.

-KO Show: Kevin Owens stood mid-ring. He said now that everyone has fulfilled their contractual obligations and everyone is in the right place, he’s happy to settle into his new home, Smackdown, with a KO Show. He introduced “one of the most technically skilled wrestlers to ever step into this ring, the leader of the Yes Movement, Daniel Bryan!” Cole said the Yes Movement has returned to Friday nights. Cole said he was gone for several months this summer, but he returned last week to stir things up. Graves said Bryan’s smile indicates he’s thrilled to be back on Smackdown in the ThunderDome.

KO said he’s glad he mentioned his name last week as an opponent he’d like to face. Bryan said they always made each other better. KO asked Bryan what his vision is for Smackdown. Bryan said their Superstars now are unparalleled with the best fresh young talent in the world. He mentioned Big E and Jey Uso as veterans who have stepped up recently, too. He said on a personal note, he said he’d like to have a championship defended every week on Smackdown, and he thinks that should be the Intercontinental Title. KO said he’s flattered he suggested him for such a role. He said he asked Bryan to come on the KO Show because he wanted to talk to him about championships, the tag team championships in particular. He said he’s accomplished a lot in WWE, but he’s never been a tag team champion. Bryan looked at him and said, “Yeah, you’ve betrayed a lot of friends.” (LOL.) KO proposed they team together. (“Fury and Furry!”?) He suggested: “Team Hell KO.” Bryan said: “That would be you teaming with Kane!” KO said they can talk about it later, but as a team, they’d be unprecedented and better than him and Kane. Suddenly Dolph Ziggler’s music played and he came out with Robert Roode.

Ziggler said there’s no way they were talking about “hot, fresh, young talent” and not mean them. He said they like to party and jump and run with the devil. He asked why they weren’t invited to the party. Roode said he and Ziggler are the best tag team on the planet, and they’re wasting everyone’s time. The Street Profits came out next. It rained red Solo cups onto them on the stage. Angelo Dawkins said Ziggler and Roode look like they just stepped out of 1984. Ziggler said, “Best album ever!” He let out a big “woo hoo!” and said the joke’s on them. The Profits said they didn’t forget what they tried to pull last week. Montez Ford sang they are excited to be on Smackdown. He said they want the smoke.

Out next came Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. Cesaro said they’ve been carrying the Smackdown Tag Team Division for months and they got handed the gold. Bryan suggested he and KO test themselves as a team right now. Everyone started brawling in the ring as Adam Pearce ran out to restore order. [c]

(1) THE STREET PROFITS & DANIEL BRYAN & KEVIN OWENS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & BOBBY ROODE & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & CESARO

The announcers noted that Bryan ran to the back and changed into his wrestling trunks during the break. Graves gave credit to Pearce for restoring order and making this an official four-on-four match.

