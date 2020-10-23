LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 10/23: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns’ “consequence” reveal, “Law & Otis”, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FS1 NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the Thunderdome over a wide shot of the Thunderdome. Corey Graves announced that Roman Reigns’ “tribal consequences” would be announced tonight, just days before Hell in a Cell. Cole said that Otis would meet Miz & Morrison for “binding litigation” later.

-Kevin Owens was already in the ring for the KO Show. He asked if everyone is where they’re supposed to be now that obligations have been fulfilled. Owens said he’s happy to be on his new home, Smackdown. He welcomed his guest, Daniel Bryan.

Bryan headed to the ring, all smiles. Owens offered him a seat. Bryan told him he had a beautiful setup. Owens thanked Bryan for including him in his list of people he’d most like to face on the new Smackdown. Owens said they’ve always beat the hell out of each other. Bryan said they pushed each other to be better, and that’s all he wants.

KO asked Bryan where he sees Smackdown going. Bryan said he wants Smackdown to highlight the best talent in the world, and thinks they nailed it with the draft. Bryan said what would make Smackdown even better is to have a championship defended every week, and he thinks that should be the Intercontinental title.

Owens agreed. He said he actually wanted to invite Bryan on the show to talk about championships – specifically, the tag team championships. Owens said he’s never been a tag team champion. “Yeah, you’ve betrayed a lot of friends,” Bryan joked. Owens offered up the name “Team Hell KO.” Bryan said that only works if he’s teaming with Kane.

Dolph Ziggler’s music cut Owens off. He and Robert Roode headed down the ramp. Ziggler said he and Roode are the “hot, fresh, new talent” that Bryan has been talking about. Roode said they should be talking about the two biggest Smackdown acquisitions instead of a fantasy tag team.

The Street Profits music hit, cutting off Roode. Dawkins and Ford danced onto the stage, solo cups raining from above. Dawkins said Ziggler and Roode look like they just stepped out of 1994. Ford said he and Dawkins are excited to be on Smackdown. “The Street Profits are up, and we want the smoke!”

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hit. He and Cesaro joined the fray. Cesaro lamented the fact that Dawkins & Ford were handed the Smackdown tag titles after they’d held them for months. Bryan said he thought he and KO should see how well they mesh as a team.

A brawl broke out between the babyfaces and heels. Officials rang the ball profusely. Adam Pearce ran down with more officials. The show cut to commercial abruptly.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I liked the start of this. Bryan and KO have good chemistry and they seemed to be playing off each other fairly well. I’m not sure I’m particularly interested in seeing them team, especially after teasing a program between Bryan and Rollins last week. I dislike these parade of challengers promo segments. Everyone seemed to run out of things to say, or hit their catch phrase right before they’re magically interrupted by the next entrant into the pool. It’s unnatural.)

(1) DANIEL BRYAN & KEVIN OWENS & THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & CESARO & DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE

The match was already in progress when the show returned from break. Cesaro made a tag into Robert Roode and the two fired off kicks to Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Daniel Bryan joined his team on the apron late after having to run to the back to change into wrestling gear.

Dawkins tagged in Montez Ford. He tossed Ford over his head into a moonsault. Ford covered Roode for a two count. Roode managed to tag in Dolph Ziggler who caught Montez with a big dropkick. Ziggler raked the eyes of Montez behind the referee’s back. Ford ate a cheap shot from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ziggler worked over the head and neck of Ford, then tagged in Roode. Roode slammed Ford with a side backbreaker, then tagged in Cesaro. Cesaro dropped Montez with an uppercut then tagged in Shinsuke Nakamura. Shinsuke taunted the babyface corner then covered Ford for a two count. The heels continued to trade quick tags, isolating Montez Ford.

Ford managed to catch Cesaro with an enziguri and leap to his corner to tag in Daniel Bryan. Bryan kicked Cesaro in the face, then dumped him over the top rope. Bryan flew through the middle rope, crashing into Cesaro. Cesaro wandered to his feet as Bryan flew from the top rope. Cesaro caught him, but Bryan countered him. Bryan flipped out of the corner, but wound up tweaking his knee. Cesaro dropped him with an uppercut. Bryan rolled to the outside, selling the knee. KO went to check on him. Cesaro left the ring and attacked Bryan’s leg. The show went to commercial.

Cesaro continued to work over Bryan’s knee when the show returned from break. He tagged in Robert Roode, who scooped up Bryan and dropped him on his leg. Roode tagged in Ziggler, who proceeded to crank Bryan’s leg in the rope. Bryan fought to his feet, but Ziggler gave him a chop block. Cesaro continued the assault after tagging in.

Dolph Ziggler tagged in. He begged Bryan to stand. Bryan caught Ziggler’s kick attempt and whipped him into the corner. Bryan crawled to the corner, but Ziggler tagged in Roode first. Roode cut off Bryan’s path and beat him in the corner. Roode set up Daniel on the top rope, but Bryan gave him a headbutt to the mat. Bryan connected with a flying missile dropkick, immediately grabbing the knee in pain. He reached Angelo Dawkins for a tag. Roode tagged Nakamura.

Dawkins planted Nakamura, then Cesaro, and finally, Ziggler. Angelo whipped Nakamura into the corner and then hit a running bulldog, covering him for a two count. Nakamura battled back with a spin kick to the face and a backstabber for a two count of his own. Shinsuke tagged in Cesaro.

Cesaro hit a floating power bomb on Dawkins. Kevin Owens tossed Nakamura to the outside. Owens hit Robert Roode with a stunner. Ziggler hit Owens with a leaping DDT. Dawkins tossed Ziggler to the outside. Cesaro rolled Dawkins up, but the referee caught his feet on the ropes.

Bryan and Owens flew from respective corners on the outside, taking down Roode, Ziggler, and Nakamura. In the ring, Dawkins tagged in Ford, who hit the huge splash for a three count.

WINNERS: The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens in 14:00 (partial)

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid eight man tag. I like the idea of putting The Street Profits over in a big way. It’s important to get the new teams established in a strong, positive light, especially after last week’s mishap with Lars Sullivan. I’m still unsure of the KO/Bryan partnership, or what they were attempting to accomplish with this pairing, but I’m at least intrigued to see where it goes. I like the fresh matchups in the tag division right now. Also, much appreciation to Daniel Bryan for not coming to the ring in his wrestling gear and then having to go change when an impromptu match was made.)

-Cole teased Seth Rollins vs. Murphy for later tonight.

-At the announcers desk, Cole and Graves introduced “Law and Otis.”

-The traditional Law & Order intro was spoofed. It gave way to a courtroom, where Ron Simmons introduced the “honorable John Bradshaw” to preside. JBL went over the charges levied against Otis, who was seated opposite of The Miz & John Morrison and their lawyer.

JBL invited the lawyer to begin her opening argument. The Miz cut her off. He said case law is on his side. Miz claimed that Otis has victimized him emotionally and mentally and failed to uphold the standards of a Money in the Bank winner. He said Otis should relinquish the contract and place it in the hands of an “honorable WWE Superstar.”

Otis delivered his opening statement. He said he deserves the contract because he won the match. Otis sat down. The Miz’s lawyer told him Otis had a good argument. Miz fired her. To be continued…

(LeClair’s Analysis: I’ll reserve judgement on this until it’s over.)

-A vignette for Bianca Belair aired.

-Bianca Belair headed to the ring. Cole said she’d be in action next.