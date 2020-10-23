VIP AUDIO 10/23 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: What does Chris Jericho’s run as a veteran in AEW do for his legacy, what differences will Triple H bring to the table if he ever gets control of WWE, and the best and worst heel turns in history (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: What does Chris Jericho’s run as a veteran in AEW do for his legacy, the potential diminishing returns that come along with putting over too many young acts, and who Jericho compares to throughout the history of wrestling in terms of aging stars who finished their career like him. Also, what differences would Triple H bring to the table if he ever got full control of WWE, the best and worst heels turns in the history of wrestling, and more! To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

