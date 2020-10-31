FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling returns for part 2 of the Deep Deep Dive into politics, NXT, WXW, Walter & Dragunov, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the first 42 minutes or so are a dive into some of the topics covered in Rich and Will’s pre-election podcast that was removed a few months back, where the pair discuss WWE, how their thoughts drive their wrestling writing and coverage, and the importance of voting. Then the pair dive back fully into wrestling and discuss the recent NXT UK match between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov – and how that match was a great study in how NXT UK can borrow from the emotions and memories forged via WXW, Progress, RPW, and others prior to the WWE promotion’s founding. Vote!



