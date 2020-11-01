VIP AUDIO 10/31 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Christian departs WWE, Jarrett-WWE meeting, McMahon lawsuit win, Dana White responds to Taker-Lesnar angle, Raw review (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/15/2005 – Wade Keller Hotline: Christian departs WWE, Ross controversy, more on Jarrett-WWE meeting: In this Keller Audio Update, in-depth coverage of the Christian departure from WWE and the dollar figures that led to his decision, Steve Austin’s decision to skip out on Taboo Tuesday, the latest on the Jim Ross controversy, the story behind Jerry Jarrett’s visitation to WWE headquarters and how it’s setting with key players in TNA, the returns of Goldust and Vader to WWE, Torrie Wilson, and the big picture on the attitude about the growing problems with WWE.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/27/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Vince McMahon wins lawsuit, Hogan TV special, Three Hour Raws, Return of King of the Ring, Slammies, Next Generation Guerrero, Jersey Shore, TNA PPV changes (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Vince McMahon winning a lawsuit in Connecticut regarding WWE clothing at polling places, a Hulk Hogan TV special, more three-hour Raws scheduled that could backfire, the return of King of the Ring, Vickie Guerrero comments on her daughter signing with WWE, former champion TNA wrestler done with company, and TNA Turning Point main event news.

10/28/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A rant about Hulk Hogan’s “get real” video and why it’s all wrong, Dana White responds to Taker-Lesnar angle, how UFC-WEC news could inspire TNA or WWE (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at three key stories in the news today including Dana White’s response to the Undertaker-Lesnar angle at UFC last Saturday, how the big UFC-WEC merger could provide a template for “the next big era” in pro wrestling, and a rant about everything that’s wrong with Hulk Hogan’s “get real” video declaration.

10/31/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Does Batista stand a chance in MMA? Should Sting be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame; if so, who should induct him? Outsiders in HOF? Flair’s ideal role? (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest weekend news items with added analysis including Triple H returning to the ring and winning, John Cena replacing Rey Mysterio, Kane vs. Edge announced, FCW’s showcase of WWE’s future, Foley at D.C. Rally live on Comedy Central, and more.

11/1/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis: The McMahon family returns on Election Eve and a bunch of celebrities magically say almost the same thing about their WWE experience plus Cena-Barrett-Orton (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a rundown of Raw start to finish including Pee Wee Herman’s segment, the return of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and (sort of) Triple H, more Survivor Series developments, a big Daniel Bryan win, and more.

