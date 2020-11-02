10/28 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Tucker wrestles his first match as a newly turned heel agaiinst Carrillo, first-time match-up between Ricochet and Angel Garza

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2020

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

REASONS TO WATCH…

Tucker debuts as heel singles wrestler

First-time matchup: Ricochet vs. Garza

(1) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. TUCKER

First visual impressions: Tucker has ditched the sleeveless jacket and wrestling singlet. He now wears standard trunks, knee pads, and boots – all black with gold trim. The topless look makes his tattoos pop more. He also featured new elbow-thrusting postures for the camera during his entrance.

During the match’s outset, Tom explained that Tucker was tired of taking care of Otis and looking after him on the road, and this is why he turned on him at Hell in a Cell. Carrillo got in some early offense with a flying headbutt and a deep arm drag. Tucker absorbed a springboard high cross body before kicking out at two. Tucker issued a sidewalk slam and got a two-count of his own before applying a chinlock.

Tucker planted Carrillo with a standard body slam, then dropped a timber-style headbutt to Carrillo’s skull. Tucker followed up with headbutts on all fours, shades of Junkyard Dog. Tucker suplexed Carrillo, then locked his legs around Carrillo’s midsection from behind. He raked at Carrillo’s eyes and tightened his grip. He twisted over to pin Carrillo, but Carrillo kicked out and broke free. Tucker missed a second falling headbutt, then Carrillo came back with a reverse elbow, a front kick to the face, and a missile dropkick. Both men writhed on the mat.

They got to their feet and Carrillo blocked Tucker’s shots while landing his own. He leveled Tucker with a jumping left kick, then hit a rolling moonsault from the canvas. Carrillo covered Tucker for two. Tucker fired up and landed multiple underhand blows to Carrillo’s gut in the corner. Carrillo resisted being superplexed, then slipped to the mat and managed to hit a sunset flip into a cover and pin for three. The commentators said that Tucker must feel “extraordinarily embarrassed” losing this match considering what happened at Hell in a Cell.

WINNER: Humberto Carrillo by pinfall in 6:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Completely lackluster solo debut for Tucker. Not sure what they’re thinking having him lose to Carrillo, a common Main Event act, in his first singles match. Not sure what is accomplished by the broadcasters saying Tucker should be embarrassed. Not good.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Hurt Business vs. Retribution from Raw

Replay of Drew McIntyre in-ring promo from Raw

Replay of Moment of Bliss from Raw

(2) RICOCHET vs. ANGEL GARZA

The wrestlers were evenly matched to start, exchanging quick go-behinds, but Garza soon landed the first strike with a crescent kick. Garza quickly applied a modified sharpshooter, but Ricochet grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Garza went for a single-leg crab, continuing his assault on Ricochet’s core, but Ricochet again got to the bottom rope.

Ricochet flipped and flopped away from Garza attacks before knocking him out of the ring with a drop kick. Ricochet attempted a baseball slide under the bottom rope, but Garza intercepted his feet, spun Ricochet 180 degrees, then slammed his face downward into the ringside LED board. Garza removed his pants with vigor and we cut to break.

Garza had control of Ricochet back in the ring. Ricochet changed the momentum by smashing Garza with a forearm strike. He followed up with a flying forearm. Ricochet executed an impressive hurricanrana from the mat while Garza was seated on the top turnbuckle. Ricochet hit his standing shooting star press, then covered for two. Garza reversed out of a fireman’s carry, then suplexed Ricochet by bouncing him off the top rope. Garza hit a superkick then covered for two.

Ricochet made a surprise cover and two-count with a small package roll up. The wrestlers exchanged big strikes, but it was Ricochet who was able to land the Kickback. He covered Garza for three.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall in 7:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action with some creative exchanges. Not bad.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

