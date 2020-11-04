11/4 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes, Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Ember Moon’s entrance as she made her way to the ring for her match with Dakota Kai.

– After Moon made it to the ring, Vic Joseph threw to a video package covering the highlights of last week’s ‘Haloween Havoc’ edition of NXT.

(1) EMBER MOON vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/ Raquel Gonzalez)

Moon and Kai locked up and Moon took Kai into the corner. Both wrestlers ended up on the mat with Kai on top in a mount position. Moon turned the tide and worked over Kai’s arm, but Kai regained control after a reversal into an arm wrench. Kai trash-talked Moon and hit an arm drag. Moon took Kai down with a head scissors. Moon lifted Kai out of an armbreaker and took her down with a powerbomb. Moon hit an enziguri but Kai soon came back with a series of forearm strikes. Moon landed a springboard kick. The action spilled to the outside and Moon hit a suicide dive to Kai on the floor. Moon went for a second dive, but Kai avoided impact and Moon smashed into the ringside barrier. [c]