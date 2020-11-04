News Ticker

11/4 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes, Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, more

By Matt Hustwaite, PWTorch Contributor

November 4, 2020

NXT ON USA TV REPORT
NOVEMBER 4, 2020
ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER
AIRED ON USA NETWORK
REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Ember Moon’s entrance as she made her way to the ring for her match with Dakota Kai.

– After Moon made it to the ring, Vic Joseph threw to a video package covering the highlights of last week’s ‘Haloween Havoc’ edition of NXT.

(1) EMBER MOON vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/ Raquel Gonzalez)

Moon and Kai locked up and Moon took Kai into the corner. Both wrestlers ended up on the mat with Kai on top in a mount position. Moon turned the tide and worked over Kai’s arm, but Kai regained control after a reversal into an arm wrench. Kai trash-talked Moon and hit an arm drag. Moon took Kai down with a head scissors. Moon lifted Kai out of an armbreaker and took her down with a powerbomb. Moon hit an enziguri but Kai soon came back with a series of forearm strikes. Moon landed a springboard kick. The action spilled to the outside and Moon hit a suicide dive to Kai on the floor. Moon went for a second dive, but Kai avoided impact and Moon smashed into the ringside barrier. [c]

