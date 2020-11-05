FREE PODCAST 11/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Final Full Gear hype, Kenny and Page sitdown promos, Cody, Bucks, Miro, live callers, emails (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the final hype for the AEW Full Gear PPV with live callers including the stellar final Jon Moxley-Eddie Kingston segment, the video package on the Young Bucks vs. FTR, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page separate sitdown promos and music video, Cody’s current role and the Darby hype, if Sting would be good fit for AEW, Miro and Kip Sabian, and more including topics and thoughts from listeners via email.

