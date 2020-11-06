FREE PODCAST 11/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-9-15) Undertaker’s surprise return, WWE Title tournament due to Seth’s injury, Survivor Series hype with live callers (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the November 9, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell hosted the post-show with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss the just-completed Raw with live callers and emails. Topics including Undertaker’s surprise return, the WWE Title tournament due to Seth Rollins’s injury, Survivor Series hype, and more.

