FREE PODCAST 11/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Sasha defends against Bayley, Reigns and Uso dynamic, Murphy-Seth-Mysterios, Lars, Big E, live callers and emails (102 min)

November 7, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and where Kevin Owens fits into the mix, the Big E-Street Profits over-the-top clowning around, Sasha Banks getting the monkey off her back in her final match for now against Bayley, the return of Carmella, more with Seth Rollins, Murphy, and the Mysterio Family, another Lars Sullivan sitdown promo, and more Survivor Series qualifying matches.

