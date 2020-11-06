News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Aalyah-Murphy in Shakespeare terms, Jericho-MJF dance routine revisited, All Japan Pro Wrestling history, Tony Modra, Pineapple on Pizza (34 min)

November 6, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • Translating Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy to Shakespeare
  • What would the criteria be for The Fix Hall of Fame?
  • Is Pineapple okay on pizza?
  • Responding to a defense of the Chris Jericho-MJF dance routine?
  • What is the history of All Japan Pro Wrestling?
  • Would you consider a Jobbers Hall of Fame?
  • Should UFC hold a tournament to determine champ to replace Khabib? How would such a tournament look and play out?
  • Can the real Tony Modra sue Brandon Vink for using his name as a wrestler?
  • Were wrestlers being roughed up in the ring in WWE by APA supposed to fight back or take it?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020