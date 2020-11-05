VIP AUDIO 11/5 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear PPV preview, Anderson Silva’s possible last fight, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, NXT, New Japan, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite and a preview of AEW Full Gear followed by reviews of NXT on USA, Smackdown, and Raw, plus the latest from New Japan and UFC. Conversations include what is potentially Anderson Silva’s last fight, whether Drew McIntyre has found his voice as a top act yet, NXT’s match finishes declining, the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso alliance and where Daniel Bryan goes from here, and more.

