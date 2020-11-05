VIP AUDIO 11/5 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (5/2/1993): Live calls on current events in pro wrestling including Lex Luger, Bret Hart, Scott Norton, plus thoughts on pro wrestling’s portrayal of minorities, historical facts (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 2, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing the week in pro wrestling with live callers including the prospects for Scott Norton in WCW, Robert Fuller’s WCW debut as Col. Robert Parker, the likelihood of Bret Hart vs. Lex Luger in the WWF, Ric Flair’s return to pro wrestling, and a topic of the day regarding how pro wrestling portrays minorities, women, and gays.

