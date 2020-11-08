FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling returns for part 3 of the Deep Deep Dive into politics, the Collective weekend, Walter & Dragunov, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, we’ve reached the finale of the three-show series with Will Cooling covering the Collective weekend. The pair open as the race for the President of the United States has been called, so the first 10 minutes or so are a reaction and a mini monologue by Rich on his emotion as a citizen and wrestling fan to this moment. Rich and Will talk about Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, what worked in both, what didn’t, how the weekend could have had a structural change, the impact of talent contracting the coronavirus while at the event and the fallout, Walter and Ilja’s match potentially being on WWE TV in US, and more.



