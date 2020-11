SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced they will hold a special event on YouTube tonight about their upcoming gaming titles at 6 p.m. Eastern. AEW president Tony Khan revealed some details about future AEW gaming titles at the Full Gear post-PPV media scrum on Nov. 7. Khan mentioned a console game is in the works as well as a game where you can build your own wrestling cards. You can see a teaser for the AEW Games special event below.