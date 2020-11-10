Three matches announced for Wrestle Kingdom 15, IWGP Hvt. & IWGP IC Championship to be defended on both nights

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced that Wrestle Kingdom 15 will take place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The first three matches were confirmed at NJPW’s first Wrestle Kingdom press conference on Nov. 8.

IWGP Hvt. & IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito will defend both titles against Kota Ibushi on night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4. Jay White, who beat Kota Ibushi to win the G1 contract briefcase at Power Struggle on Nov. 7, had already announced he would not wrestle on Jan. 4. White will now face the winner of Naito vs. Ibushi on Jan. 5 at Wrestle Kingdom Night 2.

After Kazuchika Okada beat Great O-Khan at Power Struggle, Will Ospreay got into the ring and challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom. NJPW has now made that match official as well.

The cards for Wrestle Kingdom are shaping up as follows:

WRESTLE KINGDOM NIGHT 1 (Jan. 4)

IWGP Hvt. & IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada

WRESTLING KINGDOM NIGHT 2 (Jan. 5)

Jay White challenges the winner of Naito vs. Ibushi for the IWGP Hvt. & IWGP IC Championships