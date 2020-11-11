11/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Full Gear fallout, Cody speaks, MJF inducted into Inner Cirlcle, Cage vs. Sydal, Spears vs. Sky, Natural Nightmares vs. Butcher & Blade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Then they showed fans in the crowd cheering as Jim Ross introduced the show and wished everyone a Happy Veterans Day. He said he thinks it’ll be a special night.

-Brian Cage made his way to the ring. Taz and Ricky Starks were with him on the stage. Taz addressed Darby Allin. He told him to keep his “narrow ass” in that chair and get on his phone and let Cody know the same thing – not to cross him or he’ll get his ass kicked. Taz said Cage is going to wrestle a wrestler respected worldwide for years – Matt Sydal – with victories over mega-stars. Taz said Sydal owns a victory over Chris Jericho.

(1) BRIAN CAGE (w/Ricky Starks) vs. MATT SYDAL

Justin Roberts introduced Cage, and then Sydal. The Sydal graphic said he has won five of his last six matches. Taz joined the announcers on commentary. Sydal did some trash-talking about the third eye to Cage at the start. Taz said Sydal should be smarter than that. Ross asked Taz what his primary aim is. He said he’s tired of Cody throwing his weight around and acting like he’s holier than thou. He said everybody is sick of it, but he’s the only one brave enough to say it. Excalibur talked about the AEW Games announcement. Taz complained they’re not represented in that. Ross said he needs a new agent. Taz said Ricky is better looking than Cody. Cage tossed Sydal over his head and scored a two count.

Sydal came back with a meteora off the top rope onto Cage on the ramp. He landed with a thud knees-first. Back in the ring he threw a high roundkick, but Cage blocked it. Sydal went for a sunset flip, but Cage blocked it. Sydal threw more kicks and landed a standing corkscrew moonsault for a two count. Ross said the longer the match goes, the greater Sydal mitigates Cage’s size advantage. They went into a series of rapid-fire moves and counters mid-ring, with Cage scoring the biggest blow with a hard clothesline. Sydal countered Cage and rolled him up for a very near fall. When Sydal leaped off the top rope, Cage caught him upside down and delivered the Drill Claw for the win.

WINNER: Cage in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: For the size difference, those two put on one heck of a match playing off of that well. The finishing move was impressive and memorable.)



-Starks joined Cage in the ring afterward as Taz stood on the ring apron in the background. Starks said Team Taz isn’t done for the night “because the revolution will be televised.” Excalibur noted Starks is ranked no. 5 and Cage is ranked no. 4.

-They hyped the battle of the Lucha Bros. one-on-one, Shawn Spears vs Scorpio Sky, and induction of MJF into the Inner Circle, Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet, and The Natural Nightmares vs. Butcher & Blade. Plus Ross said Cody would address his future next. [c]

-Cody made his ring entrance alone. Excalibur said it’s strange to call him a former TNT Champion. Ross wondered what is next for him. He congratulated the new TNT Champion, Darby Allin. He said in the spirit of full transparency, he will not be seeking a rematch at this time. He said there’s another loss on his record that he’d like to vindicate. He called out MJF. A woman showed up behind Cody. Cody turned around and asked, “Can I help you?” She said, “I don’t know, can you?” She said, “How dare you sit here and lie to our prestigious AEW audience?” She introduced herself as Jade Cargill. She said she is the total package. She flexed briefly. She said she’s been sitting on the sidelines week after week studying her competition. She said she thinks she heard Cody call himself the Giant Killer one week. She asked Cody what he knows about giants. ‘There is nothing giant about you,” she said. Cody grinned uncomfortably. She said she knows a real giant, and next time he decides to “think out loud,” she said he should “keep that shit to yourself.” She said she is nothing to be played with, so watch his back. She mockingly said, “Oh, congratulations on your name. But I guess you didn’t have the balls to go by one name. That giant that you were talking about, oh, he’s a real star. You know what his name is? Shaq.”

Brandi Rhodes walked out and asked, “Who the hell told you this is open mic night, bitch?” she said. “You up in my house, smacking your gums at my man, so now you’re my problem.” She told her never to talk to her man like that again or even look at him. She told her to leave the stage and not come back unless she sends for her. “Good, great, cool. Bitch, get your ass up out of here!” She turned to leave. Jade patted her on the ass. Jerry Lynn came out to step between them. Excalibur and Schiavone said Shaq was backstage at full gear. Cage then entered the ring and slammed Cody. Starks ran into the ring, too. Darby’s music played and he made his way down the steps to the ring. He gave Starks a quick standing Coffin Drop. Cody made a comeback against Cage. Darby then splashed him in the corner. Cage rolled out of the ring. Cody took off his jacket. The announcers noted that Darby’s jacket was covered in thumb tacks. Taz yelled at Darby from the stage. Will Hobbs showed up on the stage suddenly, so Taz & Co. left. Hobbs joined Cody and Darby in the ring. Hobbs offered a handshake to Darby. Cody did, too.

(Keller’s Analysis: Man, there was a lot going on there. I’m not sure how much stuck. Brandi was a bit over-the-top, but I bet it got a lot of viewers leaning into the TV screen seeing her so worked up like that. It seems the MJF comment was a throwaway to justify Cody not going back after his beloved TNT Title, only to be sidetracked by the Team Taz feud. So expect Cage & Starks vs. Cody & Darby.)

-Ross said the Bunkhouse Match was up next. [c]

-A video package aired on the “Hangman” Page vs. Kenny Omega match at Full Gear.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Jon Moxley backstage. Mox said he realized he couldn’t say the words “I Quit” despite wanting to. Mox said when he came to AEW, he was there for the thrill of combat and the roar of the crowd, not for titles. He said he realized on Saturday, though, that the championship represents everyone who has been disenfranchised or every little kid who gets made fun of for being a pro wrestling fan. He said he’s danced with Kenny before and he’s won, and it was legendary. He said beating him once was one thing, but beating him twice is something else. He said he’s something special and he’s the best there is right now. He said if anyone can beat Omega twice, it’s him. He said some day someone will shut his lights out, and it might be Kenny, “but good luck.”

-Ross announced the Moxley vs. Omega match will take place live on Dec. 2 on Dynamite. Schiavone called it the biggest match they’ve ever had on Dynamite.

(2) THE NATURAL NIGHTMARES (Dustin Rhodes & Q.T. Marshall w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE (w/Bunny)

The announcers discussed the backstory of this feud and then the origins of “Bunkhouse” matches. Schiavone referenced Nelson Royal. Butcher and Blade came out first. Then Q.T. and Dustin came out and jump-started the brawl. Dustin gave Butcher a Final Reckoning on a chair at ringside in a minute in. Blade smashed Q.T. in the head with a guitar. Dustin grabbed a bullrope with a cowbell and took it to Blade. Q.T. came up bleeding from the guitar shot. Bunny handcuffed Dustin to the top rope as Butcher continued to hit him. They cut to a break on split-screen. [c/ss]

The heels dominated during the break. Dustin made a comeback and hit Butcher and Blade with a ladder. Butcher and Dustin brawled to the top of some steps by the stage. Dustin bulldogged Butcher through a platform of plywood. Blade came up bleeding back in the ring. He and the bloodied Q.T. squared off. Q.T. bashed Blade with a trash can lid. Q.T. set up a ladder in the ring and climbed it. They replayed the bulldog through the platform earlier, revealing the platform had no purpose but to be a crash pad. Back in the ring live, Q.T. landed a top rope flying elbow onto Blade for a near fall. Butcher returned to the ring and slammed Q.T. Then Dustin went after Butcher in the ring. He snap powerslammed Blade, then gave Butcher a Code Red. Butcher took Q.T. down with a chair. Bunny slid a chair in the ring. Ross called her evil. (He managed to avoid calling her a Jezebel!) Butcher and Blade put Dustin through a chair in the ring, but Q.T. made the save with a trash can lid. Q.T. gave Butcher a Diamond Cutter. Blade gave Q.T. a low blow. Buddy held Q.T., but Q.T. ducked. Q.T. then knocked Blade into Bunny. Ross called her a “Jezebel!” You knew it was coming. She crashed off the ring apron through a table. Dustin gave Blade a shot to the head with a cowbell. Q.T. then hit a Diamond Cutter for the win.

WINNERS: Natural Nightmares in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s more blood than I can recall seeing in a match on basic cable in a long time. Blade’s face was just covered in red. I’m not sure it was worth having that level of a bloodbath brawl for these two teams, who Dynamite viewers are not that all invested in.)

-Matt Hardy talked about his match with Sammy Guevera. He said Sammy had to be deleted and broken. He said Sammy lost the rivalry, but it was to an iconic wrestler like him, so Sammy will become a bigger star for it. “Don’t squander what I’ve given you,” he said.

-Ross hyped the MJF induction ceremony. [c]

-Justin Roberts stood mid-ring and introduced the Inner Circle Induction Ceremony. A cheesy video with ’80s sounding rock music played with images of Jericho and MJF hugging. The lyrics asked, “Are you ready to rock with me? Are you ready? Are you ready to rock and roll with me? Are you ready?” The fans finished singing Jericho’s song as he entered the ring.

Jericho stood at a podium and called this a monumental night. He said for the first time since the formation of the Inner Circle, they are adding two new members. First, he called for the charter members of Inner Circle to walk out. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager walked out. There was no sign of Sammy Guevara. He wondered where Sammy was. He said he got out of the hospital and he knows they’re there. He said they’d worry about him later. He said first, he’d introduce the new members of the Inner Circle, Wardlow and MJF.

[HOUR TWO]

MJF and Wardlow then made their ring entrance. Excalibur said you’d be hard-pressed to decide who was the better draft pick, Wardlow or MJF. MJF stood at the podium and got emotional. He said real men cry. He said he’s taken a long and hard road to get there. He said he’s been in the industry for five long years. Schivaone told him to “shut up.” He said his father gave him a mere one million dollar loan. He said he made it work. He said there’s a lot of pressure being a ratings ruler at just age 24, which the nine-to-fivers could never handle. He said he’s glad he had the pressure because that made him into the diamond he is today. He said he prepared poetry for the fans. He said he thinks his homies in Proud & Powerful will dig it. He read “a poem” about staying true with a key line “it’s all me, all me for real.” Santana called him out for plagiarizing Drake’s “It’s all me.”

Santana told Jericho that he should see through this. He said he doesn’t belong in Inner Circle. Jericho said he knows he and Sammy don’t want him to join, but he made the stipulation, and since MJF beat Jericho, he’s earned it. Jericho said Inner Circle will be stronger than ever with MJF and Wardlow. Santana wasn’t happy as Jericho said this is the new unstoppable force. “You will make it work,” he said. “You understand?” MJF said he doesn’t even know who Drake is.

MJF took over again and said they’re not just there to celebrate him. It’s also Jericho’s birthday. Balloons and confetti dropped from the rafters. The balloons flew almost horizontally and never came close to the ring. Ross said that went awry and that money could have been spent on catering. MJF said they’re going to celebrate in Vegas next week. He sang Happy Birthday. Everyone stood together smiling, except Wardlow seemed a little left out and moody, and Santana definitely wasn’t on board. [c]

-Ross threw to highlights of The Young Bucks victory over FTR. They put graphics with critic reviews on the screen and then pitched the replay. Ross said it’s one of the best tag team matches he’s ever seen.

-Marvez interviewed The Young Bucks. They limped out of their locker room. Marvez said he’s just there to do his job, a reference to them superkicking last time he tried to interview them. Matt apologized for kicking Marvez in the face. He said they’re looking for fresh opponents. He touted Top Flight as new rising brother tag team. He said they’d face them next week. Nick also apologized to Marvez. He said, “Apology accepted.”

-Excalibur said the Bucks were scheduled to wrestle tonight, but AEW doctors wouldn’t clear them.

(3) SHAWN SPEARS (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. SCORPIO SKY

Ross noted Spears’s record in 2020 is 15-2. He said Sky is 9-2. Schiavone said Tony Khan has signed Darby & Cody vs. Starks & Cage next week, plus the Bucks vs. Top Flight. They cut to an early break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Spears was in control. Sky knocked Spears to the floor, then launched himself over the top rope onto him. Excalibur noted that the ref checked Sky’s glove to be sure it wasn’t loaded. Ross said the winner of this match could end up ranked in the top five. Sky leaped off the ringside stairs. Spears kicked at him, but barely grazed him. Spears then gave Sky a leaping side slam onto the stairs. Spears rolled Sky back into the ring. Spears and Sky countered each other, leading to Sky applying a sharpshooter mid-ring. Spears crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break. Blanchard slipped Spears a slug, then threw one to Sky too. Sky threw it into the crowd. Spears then caught Sky with the loaded punch for the win.

WINNER: Spears in 9:00.

-Dasha was set to interview Kenny Omega, but when they went backstage to her, she said Omega ran off before the interview. Ross said Kenny can be elusive sometimes. Ross said Marvez was chasing him down. Kenny was on the phone. Marvez asked him after the call for his thoughts on the Dec. 2 title match. Omega said he will have to step out of his position as an afterthought and into his spot as the no. 1 contender. He said he wants to take over Moxley’s position on the cover of magazines and the talk of wrestling. He said he’s heard whispers, “Where is the Cleaner? Where is the Best Bout Machine? Where is the Kenny Omega we saw in New Japan that gave five, six, seven star matches.” He said he never really left, but he’s now ready to re-assume that role and his responsibility of being the best in the world. He said he and Mox are 0-0 in regular wrestling matches inside the ring without special stips. He said Mox seems ready, and he knows he is. He said he has a flight to catch, so good bye, good night, and enjoy Dynamite.

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, an air of arrogance, but nothing to spark strong feelings either way about whether you’re rooting for or against him. Just talk of star ratings and best bouts and this “Cleaner” thing that even AEW’s broadcast team cannot explain isn’t enough. I’m not sure if casual self-assuredness and citing star ratings is a great selling point for a top star. But that was the most sustained dose of personality we’ve seen from Kenny since Dynamite launched, so it’s still a step in the right direction.)

(4) RED VELVET (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. TAY CONTI (w/Anna Jay)

Ross talked about Conti’s background in various martial arts and wrestling. They cut to an early break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Velvet was in control after the break. They stood and kicked each other simultaneously. Jay slid a chair to Conti. Conti thought about it, but decided not to use it. Vevlet then caught a conflicted and distracted Conti with a flying leg lariat leading to a two count. Conti came back with a pump kick and then a knee to the gut for the win. Jay and Conti hugged afterward, but Jay wasn’t thrilled about Conti not accepting the chair.

WINNER: Conti in 8:00.

-Backstage, the new Inner Circle were telling Marvez about their plans to celebrate in Vegas net week. Sammy walked in. They asked where he was. Sammy said he was at the beach, and he got MJF’s email. MJF said he sent a follow-up telling him to be there. Sammy said he got just one email, so MJF is full of b.s. Jericho told Sammy it’s good and to be calm. MJF stepped up to Sammy and told him he really did send him the email. He gave him the ticket to Vegas. Sammy grumbled that he only got one email.

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to the Orange Cassidy-Kip Sabian interaction at Full Gear. Then they announced Orange vs. Kip would take place next week. The announcers hyped the other two announced tag team matches, plus clips of The Inner Circle in Vegas.

-Eddie Kingston walked out onto the stage. Some fans chanted “Eddie, Eddie.” He said he knows his name, so he doesn’t need anyone cheering it. He said at Full Gear, Moxley made him say “I quit.” He said he has to deal with that and live with it. “Unlike you people who would probably quit and never wrestle again, I won’t stop and I will be world champion.” He said being the leader that he is, he is going to have Penta vs. Fenix coming up next. “You’re gonna see two of the greatest Luchadors ever to do it, and all I can say to your people is ‘you’re welcome.'”

-Justin Roberts introduced Rey Fenix. [c]

(5) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO vs. REY FENIX

Excalibur said he’s known Kiingston a long time and things don’t seem to be going well for him. Excalibur asked what the state of his family is. Kingston said they like to fight. They just want to prove who is the better Luchador. Penta tore at Fenix’s mask and it began to tear. Schiavone said it’s a disgrace. Kingston told Schiavone to not be so dramatic. Penta put a strand of his mask in his mouth and most of Fenix’s face was visible. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Fenix tore open the front of Penta’s mask. They stood and grabbed each other’s masks and punched away with their free hands. Fenix rolled at Penta, but Penta grabbed him and delivered essentially a front somersault DDT for a near fall. Fenix knocked Penta to ringside, then did a tornado dive onto him at ringside with around three full revolutions mid-air. Back in the ring he landed a top rope flip senton. Penta came back with a package piledriver on the ring apron. Kingston finally conceded that was a little too much. Excalibur said a neck injury took Fenix out of the title match tournament. After another big spot at ringside, Penta rolled Fenix into the ring and delivered another package piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Penta in 13:00.

-Kingston mocked the fans for wanting to clap and chant “This is awesome!” Kingston said they just watched two of the greatest wrestlers in the world and two brothers fighting for competition, and his best friend Penta showed his younger brother who is boss. Kingston kicked Fenix out of the ring. Kingston walked back to Penta and said he’s proud of him. He called Fenix “dead weight.” He was then interrupted by Pac.

He marched out, pacing and intense. He asked Kingston if he thought he’d be gone forever. He said he has made a very, very big mistake. Referees held Pac back. About eight officials total kept them separated. Schivaone said Khan has told him Pac will face Blade next week on Dynamite. Kingston and Lynn exchanged some heated words. Pac broke free and charged at Kingston, but they were separated again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great intensity by Pac. Looks like we’re headed toward Pac & Fenix vs. Kingston & Penta. They pivoted nicely away from Kingston-Moxley. I was thinking Kingston might go babyface after a hard-fought, respect-earning feud with Mox, but that’s definitely not where they went. And that’s fine, too.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, a solid post-PPV reset show with a lot of new issues coming into focus to build future matches and feuds. Cody’s promo was a little uneven, maybe, and ultimately he was upstaged by Brandi’s intensity. The Shaq thing just felt strange. Mox was great, as usual. No one in wrestling knows their voice more, although it’s weird hearing him say a kid at school might get made fun of for liking pro wrestling. Is that still a thing? A solid show. It really felt like a reset and a “new season,” which is always freshens things up.