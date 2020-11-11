11/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Post Full Gear Fall out, Pentagon vs. Rey Fenix II, Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal, MJF enters The Inner Circle, Kenny Omega speaks, Jon Moxley speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-A thank you message to all Veterans opened the show before the opening new open for Dynamite, this new one showed the talent and didn’t have neon colored powder everywhere.

-Team Taz arrived. Taz called out Darby Allin, who was sitting in the crowd. Taz hyped a past victory that Sydal had on Chris Jericho to add to the upcoming match.

(1) BRIAN CAGE vs. MATT SYDAL

Cage went for the kill when the match started. Sydal used his speed to get out of the initial assault. Cage quickly gained control and worked over Sydal with strifes and power moves. After about two minutes Sydal jumped onto the top rope to get out of the assault. Cage again took control and did bicep curls with the beaten body of Sydal. Cage then did a series of mat holds.

Sydal countered and got to his feet. Once there he hit a series of kicks and chops. Cage then threw Sydal into the corner. After a quick back and forth, Sydal countered a power bomb. Sydal then answered with a double knee from the tp rope onto cage. Sydal then tried for a shooting star press, but it was dodged. Sydal then hit a series of kicks and moves to get a near fall on Cage. After another exchange, Cage countered with a clothesline. On the power bomb attempt, Sydal flipped it and almost got a roll up win.

Sydal again went for a top rope move. But, Cage caught him upside down and hit a slam for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 8:00

(Sage’s analysis: The first five minutes of this match were slow. But that last three were really good and made both Sydal and Cage look good.)

-Post-match Ricky Starks said that team Taz was here and now that both men are ranked in the top five the rest of the locker room needs to look out. [c]

-Cody entered the arena after the break. He congratulated Darby Allin and said he would not be seeking a rematch. Maybe he would be going against MJF. A woman appeared behind Cody, her name is Jade Cargill. She ran down his names, including Giant Killer. She said there is nothing giant about him, she knows giants. She said things that he says can wake the giant and to be mindful. She said that Shaq is the giants name. Brandi Rhodes came out and got into it with Jade. In the confusion Brian Cage entered the ring and power bombed Cody. Ricky Starks was ringside and Darby Allin entered the scene for the save. [c]

-A recap of Omega vs. Page from Full Gear is shown.

-Jon Moxley was backstage and asked about Kenny Omega. He said that he couldn’t say I quit and can’t say it. He says his title represents everyone who is underprivileged and made fun of for being them, being a wrestling fan. He is the greatest wrestle pin the world, if anyone can beat Kenny Omega twice its him. He said good luck to Omega.

(2) THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE vs. DUSTIN RHODES & QT MARSHALL

The Blade hit Marshal with his belt to start. At the same time Rhodes slammed Butcher onto a sitting chair, bending it. Then Blade hit Marshall with a guitar. Rhodes responded by assaulting Blade, and he grabbed a bull rope, placing that on Blade. Butcher hit Rhodes with a chair, Marshall was show with a cut on his head.

Bunny used hand cuffs to connect Dustin Rhodes to the ring ropes. [c]

Butcher & Blade were still in control when the show returned. Dustin got the advantage and slammed a ladder into both men. Butcher returned the favor. Then Rhodes and Butcher traded shots with a Kendo Stick. After that both men went to the upper stage area, where Dustin hit a bulldog onto a plywood stage.

Blade and QT Marshall met in the ring, both bleeding. QT hit Blade with a trash can lid and set up a ladder. Marshall then hit a huge elbow off of the tall ladder for a near fall on Blade. Rhodes hit some moves until he was hit by a chain. The two hit a tandem cutter on two chairs. They went for the pin, but Marshall broke it up.

Marshall hit a diamond cutter on Butcher, then Blade hit a low blow on Marshall. Blade hit Bunny into the table. Then a diamond cutter by Marshall got the win.

WINNER: Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in 13:00

(Sage’s analysis: Not quite the legendary Best Friends/Santana & Ortiz parking lot brawl. But this was fun and extremely brutal. I do wish, like JR alluded to, that this story felt more important on TV. I feel like this story was dropped and picked back up and to have this ending to the feud was shocking.)

-Matt Hardy had a warning for Sammy. [c]

-Chris Jericho entered the arena by himself. Jericho proclaimed it a monumental night, this is the first time that new members have been added to the Inner Circle. Jericho introduced the “OG IC,” Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager. But no Sammy Guevara. Jericho then announced MJF and Wardlow.

MJF got on the mic to speak, he apologized for crying. He has been in the industry for 5 long years and gave him a small loan of $1 million. MJF wrote a poem for the occasion. He recited Drake lyrics. Jericho tried to smooth things over saying the new squad is smarter and stronger. He also said that they will all make it work. MJF also declared that its also Jericho’s surprise birthday party. MJF then announced that Inner Circle are all going to Las Vegas next week. [c]

-A recap of the FTR vs. Young Bucks match at Full Gear was shown.

-The Young Bucks were interviewed backstage. They said that a rematch with FTR will happen at some point. They said they want fresh opponents. They will be going against Top Flight next week on Dynamite.

(3) SHAWN SPEARS vs. SCORPIO SKY

The match started with both men circling the ring, Scorpio Sky then chopped Spears several times. The match then went into the outside area. Spears hit a snap superplex into the break. [c]

Spears controlled during the break, Sky got Spears out of the ring. Sky then hit a cutter off the top rope for a near fall on Spears. Spears and Sky battled on a set of stairs, Spears dropped Sky on the stairs. Sky got Spears into a Sharpshooter, Spears was able to break the hold. Tully left Spears a “steel slug,” that he put in his glove. He hit Sky with the object for the win.

Winner: Shawn Spears in 8:00

(Sage’s analysis: A Shawn Spears match, that’s not a good or bad thing really. I’m not huge on a Spears run, but I respect the effort on AEW Dark to tell this story.)

-Kenny Omega was supposed to be back stage, but it was said he had run off. He was found in the parking lot. Kenny said that Mox has something he wants. He wants to be on all of the covers, he wants to be the #1 wrestler in the world. He wants to be respected as he was when he was back in Japan. He said that this is there first match, he checked, they are 0-0.

(4) TAY CONTI vs. RED VELVET

The match started with pump fake punches by both women. Conti used power moves, but Velvet used her speed to get the advantage. Conti used a series of Judo moves with kicks to get a near fall. [c]

Conti was in control, but Red Velvet hit a Bulldog and then two move sin the ropes, followed by a stunner for a near fall. Both women went for head kicks and they both connected. Anna Jay there Conti a chair, which she refused. Velvet hit a move and got a near fall. Conti then got wrist control and a pump kick into a GTS type move for the pinfall.

WINNER: TAY CONTI in 7:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was good. It had good action and it told a good story in the ring. As well as a good story between Jay and Conti)

-Inner Circle was backstage celebrating their Vegas trip. Sammy came and said that he got an email to go to the beach not the arena. MJF gave Sammy a Vegas ticket.

-A recap of Orange Kassidy and Kip Sabian’s exchange at Full Gear is shown, setting up a match between the two next week on Dynamite. The announce team ran down the card for next week.

-Eddie Kingston emerged from backstage, he said that he quit at Full Gear. But, he will never quit and will one day be world champion. He hyped Pentagon vs. Fenix up next. [c]

(5) PENTAGON EL CERO M vs. REY FENIX

Pentagon hit Rey with a series of kicks, Rey responded and both men were on the mat. The two traded lucha style pinning combinations. Rey tried a bing move, but he was thrown over the top rope and hit the floor. Rey then jumped threw the ropes, to hit a move. Pentagon then had Rey in a tombstone position and had a submission move. Pentagon then started to rip Rey;s mask halfway off.

Pentagon then kicked Rey and started working on Rey’s mask again. [c]

Pentagon had the package pile driver position ready, but Rey countered and ht a springboard move off of the stage area that was simply amazing. Rey then hit a snap lethal injection on Pentagon. Rey then started to rip the mask of Pentagon, showing almost his entire face.

Pentagon then hit a pile driver/DDT move to get a near fall on Rey. Rey, after a counter, hit a corkscrew dive onto Pentagon on the outside. Rey got him back into the ring, he then hit a huge senton for a near fall. Pentagon countered with a package pile driver on the apron. Pentagon then hit a Destroyer off of the apron on the floor. Pentagon hit another package pile driver for the pinfall.

WINNER: Pentagon in 12:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was all really amazing spots, the mask job by both men really made this match feel important.)

-After the match Eddie Kingston came to the ring and congratulated both men and proclaimed Pentagon his best friend and said he didn’t need Rey. Pac came out to confront Eddie Kingston. He proclaimed the bastard was back and Kingston has made a mistake.

(Overall Show Analysis: This was an inversion of the typical AEW show. Usually the first hour is strong and it kinda tails off. But I though the first half hour of this week was not good. Ok Cage/Sydal match and the horrible Shaq announcement. No one wants to see Cody vs. Shaq, I hope it’s a swerve. I did like the Women’s match, the main event, and all the character work with promos this week. I also liked the bunkhouse match, but it felt very random and tonally out of place.)