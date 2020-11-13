11/12 MIZ & MRS. REVIEW (Season 2, Episode 8): Miz has harsh words for Ryder and Hawkins about spending ten thousand dollars for a Kamala action figure, stomps on action figure

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The show opens with Miz and Maryse at the pool. Miz’s mom Barb, who lives with them, is cleaning incessantly. It’s annoying Maryse. The show open plays.

Cut to backstage at WWE, as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins walk by, and Zack tries to get Miz to come onto their podcast to talk about action figures. Yes, grown men care about Kamala moon belly variant dolls. I don’t know any that do, but the Major Brother have a podcast, so, yeah. “You realize only an asshole would spend ten thousand dollars on an action figure,” says Miz. Back at home, Miz and Maryse sit down on the sofa to watch a movie. Marjo comes in with an oxygen machine. As soon as they get rid of Marjo, Monroe cries. So much for movie time. Zack Ryder calls Miz to tell him that he paid $10K for the Kamala doll. He wants Miz to pick up the doll. Miz is then waiting for a man to show up in a truck to deliver this toy.

The toy truck pulls up. The guy shows Miz both versions of Kamala. Miz’s doll is $10, Maryse’s is $35. Miz insists on paying more than the actual value for his own action figure. Maryse leaves all the dolls on the counter and they disappear. Barb put them away, then brings them back. Miz pretends like his figure was more expensive than hers. I have a feeling something terrible is happening to this Kamala doll. Miz prints up signs barring their moms and the dogs from an area in the house. Yup, while Miz and Maryse are out by the pool, Marjo opens the action figures with Monroe. Miz discovers the figures are missing, then he realizes that the dog is eating one of them, and he has a small nervous breakdown opening doors and trying to find them.

Miz and Maryse go out to eat, and Miz is worried about the MIA Kamala doll. They enjoy their time. But in the end they both miss their moms. They rented a scissor lift for Barb for a day. Marjo then retrieves the Kamala doll from the garage and all is well in the world. Miz hugs Marjo. Commercial.

Hawkins and Ryder then interview Miz live on their podcast in front of an audience. Miz brings in a figure and then stomps on it. An audience full of grown men looks horrified. I know, I watch wrestling and even I’m looking at these men-children like “dude, get a life, it’s a doll… and unlike a Barbie, it doesn’t even have brushable hair.” Then Miz walks off stage and comes back with the real moon belly variant Kamala doll and every man at this podcast recording stops having an anxiety attack. “Miz came through for the nerd patrol, now I have to figure out how to get my man card back,” Miz says to close the show.

There’s no preview for next week, another episode of Christley Knows Best just begins…

NOTE: Also, my Total Bellas report is gonna be late next week. I assume there will be a replay of episode 2. The “Supernatural” series finale is next week and it’s two hours (8 p.m.-10 p.m. EST) — I’ve been watching this show for 16 years, Sam is my man-crush, and I’m watching the finale.

RECOMMENDED: 11/12 TOTAL BELLAS REVIEW: Nikki talks about pregnancy test and insurance, plus pooping and foot callouse and fake baby cries