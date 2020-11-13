AEW vs. NXT Ratings Report: Latest viewership, year-ago comparisons, key demographics, seven-day totals, key metrics, cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite outdrew NXT on USA on Wednesday in same-night viewership (live & delay), 764,000 to 632,000. The difference of 132,000 is up from 106,000 last week. One year ago this week, AEW drew 957,000 (down 193,000); NXT drew 750,000 (down 118,000).

Last week, AEW retook the lead over NXT after falling behind NXT’s Halloween Havoc special. The Nov. 4 AEW drew 718,000; NXT drew 612,000.

NXT’s Halloween Havoc special two weeks ago drew 876,000, beating AEW that week, which drew 784,000.

The average AEW lead since Sept. 16 when the shows landed back in their head-to-head timeslots has been 114,000.

AEW edged NXT in the rating, 0.53 to 0.51 this week. Last week, they were tied with a 0.49 rating. On Oct. 28, two weeks ago, NXT drew 0.62 compared to AEW’s 0.54.

In the closely tracked 18-49 demographic, AEW drew 0.30 compared to NXT’s 0.16 rating. AEW finished no. 17 among all cable shows on Wednesday. The only two non-news programs above it in the rankings were two episodes of Bravo’s “Housewives” series. NXT finished no. 56.

In the 18-34 male demo, AEW outdrew NXT 0.12 to 0.08. In the 18-49 male demo, AEW doubled NXT’s total, 0.38 to 0.19.

We have seven-day viewership totals for both shows for Oct. 28. NXT drew 992,000 viewers after a full week of delayed views for Halloween Havoc, not counting any additional views on WWE Network starting 24 hours after the USA Network premiere. The average of the prior six weeks of episodes after seven days of viewership was 808,000. It was NXT’s highest total of 2020, although the show did top 1 million total views after seven days three times in December 2019 and three times in November 2019. Their premier episodes on USA unopposed on USA Network last October topped 1 million same night views.

AEW drew 1.046 million on Oct. 28, ultimately overtaking NXT Halloween Havoc by 54,000 cable viewers. (NXT very likely ended up with more viewers counting WWE Network replays, though.) AEW has been bouncing slightly above and slightly below 1 million in recent weeks. Oct. 21 drew 956,000 Oct. 14 drew 1.018 million, Oct. 7 drew 958,000, and Sept. 30 drew 958,000. Since June, their seven day total viewership on TNT has been 1.018 million.

RECOMMENDED: WWE Raw Rating: Detailed ratings including hourly viewership, key metrics, prior years comparisons, demo ranking