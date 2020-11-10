WWE Raw Rating: Detailed ratings including hourly viewership, key metrics, prior years comparisons, demo ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.22 rating, up from last week’s 1.20 rating. That’s down from the year-ago rating of 1.44. The average rating dropoff since the start of September is 24 percent for Raw. The ten-week rolling average for Raw is 1.25.

The first hour drew 1.847 million viewers, the second hour 1.690 million, and the third hour drew 1.532. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 315,000, similar to last week’s 312,000 dropoff. Randy Orton & Miz & Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre & New Day was the headline match. The ten-week average first-to-third dropoff is 252,000.

One year ago Raw drew 1.44, two years ago 1.72, and three years ago 2.14.

Raw drew an 18-49 demo rating of 0.58, 0.53, and 0.49, good for positions 4, 5, and 6 in the cable rankings on Monday night in that demo. Only ESPN Monday Night Football programming (game, pre-show, post-show) drew better in that demo, although the game itself drew 9.8 million viewers, well over Raw’s peak hour of 1.8 million.

RECOMMENDED: WWE Smackdown Ratings: Uptick in ratings continue after FS1 dropff two weeks ago, key metrics and demo ranking