News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Undertaker’s placement among all-time top WWE stars, McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff, Cody, Orton or Drew vs. Reigns, Ratings Strategies, Omega (136 min)

November 13, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Undertaker’s Final Farewell and possible future opponents, Pat McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff’s surprise upset win, Cody’s odd promo on Dynamite, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Ratings strategies for all major cable shows, Kenny Omega’s emerging persona, and some ROH and Impact talk at the end.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020