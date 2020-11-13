VIP AUDIO 11/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: All-time Survivor Series heel vs. face team, three favorite years in pro wrestling, is Michael Cole a very good announcer, Murphy, Jericho-MJF, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

How do you deal with two major events – pro wrestling and sports – happening at same time?

Have you read “Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution”?

Which are your three favorite years in pro wrestling history?

Is Inner Circle turning on Chris Jericho enough to turn him babyface, or is that a weak route for him?

Have you decided which match at Full Gear was better – Cody vs. Darby Allin or Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Page?

Create a dream Survivor Series match with all-time babyfaces vs. all-time heels? (Todd and Wade crack each other up with their answer to this one. They are very pleased with themselves!)

How have you improved your podcasting and broadcasting skills over the years?

Does even one person give a shit about “brand supremacy” who watches WWE?

Is there a way to add meaning to the Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown matches?

Do you watch Storytime on WWE Network?

Is Murphy heading toward replacing Seth Rollins as the Messiah?

Has Michael Cole earned the classification as being a “very good” wrestling announcer? Is he better than Vince McMahon, Tony Schiavone, or Gorilla Monsoon?

Is there anything more difficult for wrestlers than climbing a ladder, removing a mask, or watching TV?

