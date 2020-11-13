VIP AUDIO 11/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): NJPW Power Struggle, WrestleKingdom developments, AEW Dynamite’s Full Gear fallout, NXT’s surprise title change, Raw, Smackdown, UFC, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with a review of New Japan Power Struggle and the WrestleKingdom developments, plus AEW Dynamite’s Full Gear fallout, NXT’s surprise title change, and thorough reviews of Raw, Smackdown, UFC, and more.

