News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/12 – WKH – The News: AEW-NXT ratings news including recent seven-day totals, NXT TV reaction, Total Bellas, Jade Gargill, Tribute to Troops (17 min)

November 13, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: AEW-NXT ratings news including recent seven-day totals, reaction to the NXT TV show last night, Total Bellas quick thoughts, the AEW signing of Jade Gargill, a Tribute to Troops announced, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020