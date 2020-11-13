VIP AUDIO 11/12 – WKH – The News: AEW-NXT ratings news including recent seven-day totals, NXT TV reaction, Total Bellas, Jade Gargill, Tribute to Troops (17 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: AEW-NXT ratings news including recent seven-day totals, reaction to the NXT TV show last night, Total Bellas quick thoughts, the AEW signing of Jade Gargill, a Tribute to Troops announced, and more.

