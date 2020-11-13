VIP AUDIO 11/13 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A career retrospective of Tony Halme, history of wrestling in Chicago territory in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WM 13, Rita Chatterton rape allegations against Vince McMahon (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: a career retrospective of Tony Halme, the history of wrestling in the Chicago territory in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, Fred Kohler as a promoter, Kohler’s relationship with Vince McMahon, why Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin happened at WrestleMania 13 instead of Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, the Rita Chatterton rape allegations against Vince McMahon, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO