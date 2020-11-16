News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder, preview UFC 255, discuss Bellator, more (57 min)

November 16, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder. They give a quick preview of UFC 255, including a discussion on the overall state of women’s MMA. They close the show by taking a look at the most recent happenings in Bellator.

