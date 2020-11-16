WWE Friday Night Smackdown viewership totals compared to other broadcast network shows, dropoff compared to year-ago numbers, key demo ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown (11/13) drew 2.234 million viewers, lower than the prior two weeks’ episodes. Among all major broadcast channels, it had the lowest viewership total; “Shark Tank” on ABC finished no. 1 with 4.554 million viewers. “Undercover Boss” on CBS drew 2.473 million viewers, just above Smackdown’s total.

One year ago, Smackdown drew 2.309 million viewers. Although that was the lowest rating for the series on Fox prior to the pandemic ratings collapse in April, it does show that perhaps the return of Roman Reigns and the ThunderDome set have elevated Smackdown’s average viewership to within ten percent of year-ago levels. The last three weeks have averaged 2.278 million viewers. The same three week period last year averaged 2.480 million. So viewership is down roughly 200,000, less than 10 percent.

In the key 18-49 demographic, though, Smackdwon finished no. 2 with a 0.6 rating; “Shark Tank” drew a 0.8 in that demo.

RECOMMENDED: AEW vs. NXT Ratings Report: Latest viewership, year-ago comparisons, key demographics, seven-day totals, key metrics, cable ranking