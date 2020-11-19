FREE PODCAST 11/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Mox attacked backstage and misses signing, Inner Circle in Vegas, Top Flight, live callers, emails (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the AEW Title contract signing with Kenny Omega and without Jon Moxley after the backstage attack. Who are top suspects for the Mox attack? Was Kenny in on it? Is Kenny’s character heading in a good direction, and fast enough? Also, the debut of Top Flight against The Young Bucks, with pro and con viewpoints on the match itself, plus Cody forgoing a TNT Title rematch, where is Pac best slotted, an analysis of Miro so far in AEW, Inner Circle in Las Vegas, Jim Ross’s latest controversial comment, and the Will Hobbs angle at the end of the show.

