VIP AUDIO 11/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Inner Circle in Las Vegas, Omega-Mox contract signing derailment, big angles with Hobbs and Fenix, Top Flight debut against Bucks, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including the AEW Title contract signing with Kenny Omega and without Jon Moxley after the backstage attack, the debut of Top Flight against The Young Bucks, Inner Circle in Las Vegas, big angles with Rey Fenix and Will Hobbs, a strong main event tag with Cody & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO