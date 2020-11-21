FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP – Remembering Nick Bockwinkel: (11-19-15) Mick Karch talks about the Bobby Heenan dynamic, AWA World Championship reign, drawing power, ring and mic skills, more with live callers (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from Nov. 19, 2015. Wade is joined by Mick Karch, longtime wrestling announcer including for the AWA on ESPN who also ran Nick Bockwinkel’s fan club in the 1970s. They talk almost exclusively about Bockwinkel, putting his career in perspective and talking about his drawing power, his reign as AWA Champion, his relationship with on-air manager Bobby Heenan, and so much more. Live callers and email questions included.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO