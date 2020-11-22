FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (11-17-15) Keller & Powell talk Charlotte’s reference to Reid Flair, Survivor Series, Goldberg, Balor, female refs, Bockwinkel (155 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (11-17-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell take phone calls and discuss Nick Bockwinkel, Raw, Charlotte referencing Reid Flair, Survivor Series, plus much more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason answer email questions including Goldberg-TNA, ROH’s new TV deal and roster instability, Finn Balor, Survivor Series, female referees, and more.

