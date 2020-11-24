VIP AUDIO 11/24 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller – Early Edition: Reaction to WWE $30 million class action lawsuit regarding Saudi Arabia controversy, review of Smackdown and Raw including Drew-Reigns contract signing, UFC (57 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, first Todd reacts to the WWE $30 million class action lawsuit regarding Saudi Arabia controversy and a key aspect he thinks people are missing in their analysis. Then Todd reviews the latest UFC event, reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Drew-Reigns contract signing, and then reviews last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

