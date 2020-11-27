News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/26 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: What’s up with WWE battle royal rules? Why didn’t Eddie Kingston catch on sooner? Did Kenny Omega finally hear the whispers of criticism and shouldn’t he and Jon Moxley have a series of matches? (17 min)

November 27, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller responds to emails (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on these topics: What’s up with WWE battle royal rules? Why didn’t Eddie Kingston catch on sooner? Did Kenny Omega finally hear the whispers of criticism and shouldn’t he and Jon Moxley have a series of matches?

