VIP AUDIO 11/26 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: What’s up with WWE battle royal rules? Why didn’t Eddie Kingston catch on sooner? Did Kenny Omega finally hear the whispers of criticism and shouldn’t he and Jon Moxley have a series of matches? (17 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller responds to emails (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on these topics: What’s up with WWE battle royal rules? Why didn’t Eddie Kingston catch on sooner? Did Kenny Omega finally hear the whispers of criticism and shouldn’t he and Jon Moxley have a series of matches?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO