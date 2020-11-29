FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (11-24-15) Keller & Powell talk about too many inside jokes on Raw, Cena saying he’s not the problem, Reigns’s struggles, Sheamus as champ, live callers, emails (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (11-24-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the following topics: Raw analysis, 2.16 ratings ramifications, Survivor Series, Sheamus as champ, and much more with a mix of callers expressing their frustrations and opinions. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss John Cena saying he’s not the problem, what has gone right and wrong for Roman Reigns this week, and more related to this week’s WWE happenings including a variety of email contributions.

