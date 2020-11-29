VIP AUDIO 11/29 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Bob Ryder career analysis and analyzing the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame class of 2020 (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they take a look at the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame class of 2020 with specific analysis on Kenny Omega, Omega’s Hall of Fame credentials, the significance of Omega’s television title match against Jon Moxley on December 2nd, Jun Akiyama, and the rest of the class including Medico Asesino, Karloff Lagarde, and Dan Koloff. In addition, Bruce speaks again on the format of voting in the Hall of Fame and credibility behind it. Also on this episode, the career of Bob Ryder is analyzed and discussed. To submit future questions for the traditional mailbag episodes, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

